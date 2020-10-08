Advertisement

Neighbor frustrated by political signs stolen from yard

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A neighbor in Ashland says she’s bothered after political signs in her yard were stolen multiple times over the last few weeks.

“It is pretty disturbing to me that people are walking on to my property, even if it’s kids, and think they have the right to take away my free expression,” said Ann Perkins.

She says her signs supporting the Joe Biden and Amy McGrath campaigns were taken three times. Two of the incidents happened within two days of each other.

“I was so dumbfounded that they were so bent on taking my signs,” said Perkins.

Video from Perkins' front porch shows what appears to be a teenager taking a sign the most recent time. Taking political signs is considered a theft, and a person can be charged with a felony if the value of the signs is more than $500.

“I’m hoping that this will provide an opportunity for parents to talk about respecting individual differences, respecting people’s property.”

Perkins posted about the incident on Facebook and others commented saying it had recently happened to them as well.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

