Mountain Arts Center heading to the ‘Dark Side of the River’

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center stage will soon pay tribute to Pink Floyd when a Pike County band performs the “Dark Side of the Moon” album in its entirety.

Down to the River will perform the show on October 17, playing through the album with a lights show to match.

The concert, according to MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell, is bringing a little nostalgia to the stage October 17 at 7:30 p.m. for $16 per person.

“They’ve been working on this for two or three months and the band and I talked about this a year ago probably," said Campbell. "We thought COVID would put it aside for a while, but we decided to go ahead and do it.”

Campbell said tickets are still available for the show and masks are required during the event.

