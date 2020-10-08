McDonald’s introduces 3 new items to its menu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following the release of the new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s announced three new items will soon be offered.

McDonald’s announced it will expand its McCafe Bakery line with three new items on October 28.

Customers will soon be able to order an apple fritter, blueberry muffin on and cinnamon roll.

McDonald’s USA vice president, brand and menu strategy Linda VanGosen said the items are the first additions to the bakery lineup in the last eight years.

“We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup,” said VanGosen in a news release. “We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.