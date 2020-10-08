Advertisement

McConnell and McGrath say they are ready to face off in debate

McConnell and McGrath will face off right here at WKYT in a debate on issues impacting Kentuckians.
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath
By Chelsea Jones
Oct. 8, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell and Rep. Andy Barr made a campaign stop Thursday in Bourbon County.

McConnell noted that he is preparing for Monday night’s debate against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

Thursday afternoon McConnell talked about working with Barr to secure a $10.2 million transportation grant for Bourbon and Scott counties. The money will help reconstruct US 460 from Paris to I-75 in Georgetown.

Mcconnell also discussed his role in passing the CARES Act and where negotiations stand in passing the next coronavirus relief package.

In Lexington, retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath stood alongside Democratic State Representative George Brown encouraging people to vote. McGrath told supporters this election is important than ever before with expanded absentee voting and early voting.

McConnell and McGrath will face off right here at WKYT in a debate on issues impacting Kentuckians.

The candidates say they’re ready.

“It’ll give everybody the opportunity to assess the two candidates," McConnell said. "I expect she will do extremely well and all of you will have plenty to write about when we get through.”

“Kentuckians deserve to hear from both candidates in this race as to their vision for Kentucky, and for us as Kentuckians to hold senator Mitch McConnell accountable for the mess that he has created in congress. I can’t wait,” McGrath said.

The candidates have agreed to no notes, no props, no audience. Just the two of and WKYT’s moderator Bill Bryant.

The debate is Monday at 7 p.m. on WKYT.

You can also watch live on our Facebook page, WKYT.com and also through our free news app on a smartphone or other streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire.

