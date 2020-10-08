Man arrested, accused of trying to kill Eastern Kentucky constable

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - One man has been arrested for threatening to kill a constable in one Eastern Kentucky county.

Officials in Lawrence County and Kentucky State Police say Corbie Fyffe, of Blaine, made multiple threats to shoot Constable Daniel Castle.

When Fyffe was arrested, investigators say he was in possession of a substance believed to be meth.

Officials say Sheriff Chuck Jackson also helped with this investigation.

Fyffe is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

