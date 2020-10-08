Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 535. Three cases are currently in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases, three probable cases and two recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 339 with 30 of those active. Jackson County has one new case, one probable case and one recovered case bringing the county’s total to 229 with 33 of those active. Rockcastle County reported four new cases and one recovered cases. this brings the county’s total to 156 with 44 of those active.

The Pike County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the county’s total to 573. 121 of those are active and 449 have recovered.

The Floyd County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 219 with 36 of those active and five in the hospital.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 29 new cases one of which is in the hospital. This brings the county’s total to 1,064 with 259 active. 15 are in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 14 new cases and five probable cases. Knott County had 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 247 with 107 of those active. Leslie County reported two cases bringing the county’s total to 100 with 50 active. There are six new cases in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 228 with 120 active. Owsley County reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 54 with 21 active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 515.

The Knox County Health Department reported 14 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 607 with 121 active cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 28 new cases bringing the county’s total to 588.

