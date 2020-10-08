'Life is like a vapor’: Pike County teen dies in ATV crash

PINSONFORK, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County teen is dead after an ATV crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to a call about an ATV crash just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon on Harve Varney Road in the Pinsonfork community.

The KSP investigation revealed that 18-year-old Diana Thacker was driving an ATV on Harve Varney Road when she lost control, drove off the road and hit an embankment before overturning.

Thacker was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where she later died.

According to family and friends, she went by “Sharky,” which was much more representative of her personality.

“She was a genuine sweetheart. I mean, we fell in love with her from the very beginning," said Pinsonfork Church of God Youth Pastor Monica Hays.

Her friends and family gathered at the church Wednesday night where the evening service became a prayer meeting and candlelight vigil.

“To honor Sharky and to let the family know that, not just our church, but there’s a community behind that supports, that loves," said Pastor Justin Holbrook. “And that’s the great thing about a small community is that we’ll rise to have each other’s back."

Though she only recently became a member of the church, the Hays and Holbrook said she fit in perfectly as if she was always a part of the family.

“That was her in a nutshell. She always made you laugh and she always brought humor. She was just good,” said Holbrook. “You could tell she was a kind-hearted person.”

Hays said she believes God placed her there when she and the other members needed each other most.

“The Bible talks about life is like a vapor and it really is. We never know. That’s why we must be ready. So, thank God that God sent her here," said Hays.

The church is accepting donations for the family to help offset funeral costs and offering counseling and an open door to anyone in the community who needs it in the days to come.

