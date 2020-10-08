Advertisement

Lexington doctor says Baptist Health is prepared for potential COVID-19 surge

(Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)
(Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 numbers across the state continue on an upward trajectory, there have been questions about where potential patients will go.

With the field hospital that was at UK gone, it would be up to hospitals to carry the load. The chief medical officer at Baptist Health tells WKYT’s Victor Puente they’re ready.

“We are not overcapacity to the point where were we’re turning away people that need our care,” Dr. James Borders said. “And so we want to make sure that the public still sees us as available to them.”

Dr. Borders said Baptist Health currently has 19 COVID cases in the hospital, four of them on ventilators. A spokesperson for UK hospital told us they have 31 COVID patients, and that number has been fairly stable for the past several weeks.

One worry is the upcoming flu season could put a strain on those resources. Dr. Borders says people should get their flu shot, but they also believe the steps we’re taking to stop the spread of COVID may help with the flu.

“Obviously, we want to avoid a combined COVID flu illness outbreak, but I, for one, believe that given the fact these precautions are so widespread for COVID that there will be a favorable impact on our flu statistics,” Dr. Borders said.

He also says personal responsibility goes a long way during a pandemic, so we should be taking steps to help each other.

“While there is a place for government mandates, I think for most people, I know as an internist I know and have long known that if I simply avoid touching my face with unwashed hands and avoid the cough and sneeze of an ill patient, most of the things that could befall me I can prevent,” Dr. Borders said.

Dr. Borders said they do have test panels available for patients who come in with certain symptoms to determine if they have COVID, the flu, or something else.

