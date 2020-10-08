Advertisement

Kentucky’s plan to reduce roadway crashes

Mountain Parkway Wolfe County
Mountain Parkway Wolfe County(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On October 8, 2020, it was announced that Operation Crash Reduction (OCR) will take place October 9-12. The goal of OCR is to save lives keeping drivers safe by avoiding injury in traffic crashes, this begins with wearing a seat belt and practicing safe driving practices.

Governor Andy Beshear said “As a driver, you’re not alone on the road, so you can’t prevent every possible collision. But you can ensure that every time you get in the car, you are as safe as possible if a crash happens.”

This operation is supported by The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“While we always encourage safe driving practices, this specialized campaign focuses on the importance of buckling up,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula.

According to NHTSA, from 2014 to 2018, October had the most fatal crashes occur.

“A year ago there were 345 injuries and seven deaths from crashes on Kentucky roadways during October 11-14.”

According to the NHTSA, a seat belt reduces the fatality risk by 45% for people sitting in the front seat of a vehicle and 60% for pickup trucks, SUVs, and minivan occupants.

