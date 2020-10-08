Advertisement

Kentucky 15 shut down due to fatal crash in Breathitt County

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There was a fatal car crash in Breathitt County on KY 15 in front of the Kentucky River Community Care facility south of Quicksand.

Police say it was a single-car crash and one person is dead.

The road is expected to be closed for two to three hours.

Traffic can detour via KY 30, KY 397 and KY 1110 between Haddix and Jackson

