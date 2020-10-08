Advertisement

Kentuckians preparing to help victims of Hurricane Delta

The American Red Cross, Kentucky Baptist Relief, and others will help people recover from the damages left by Delta.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Kentuckians are preparing to help victims of another hurricane.

Both the American Red Cross and Baptist Relief personnel are either already in Louisiana or are prepared to head out. Some just returned from hard-hit areas in September.

Piles of debris can still be found all around Louisiana from Hurricane Laura.

“So there are folks who just got back into their homes to see what they look like and here comes another found," said Andrew Snyder with American Red Cross.

Snyder is on his way to Baton Rouge for the Red Cross.

“So what we are doing, try to work with the state of Louisiana and other partners to find hotels and whatnot. A safe place to ride out the storm," said Snyder.

Kentucky Baptist Relief is on standby to load up the mobile kitchens that can feed 30,000 hot meals a day.

“The first thing we do is pray for a church that is willing to open up their space for us to go in and stay," said Karen Smith with Kentucky Baptist Relief.

Despite the fact all of this is taking place during a pandemic, Smith says they do follow a number of precautions but every single volunteer is still intent on going and doing what they believe is God’s work.

Temperature checks are taken each morning and servers wear masks. So far everyone on every trip this year has stayed healthy.

“God’s our boss. He tells us he’s going to take care of us. And if it’s my time to go, I’m going to go whether it’s in a truck driving down the road or whether I get COVID and die," said Smith.

Smith says sometimes other ailments have kept volunteers from serving, but so far COVID has not been one of them.

Both Red Cross personnel and Baptist Relief Volunteers are expected to be in the Gulf Coast for about two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

