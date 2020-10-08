Advertisement

HCTC receives grant to renovate buildings on technical campus

The grant will be matched with $970,000 in local funds and is expected to retain 610 jobs.
HCTC renovations
HCTC renovations(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

A big announcement was made on Thursday for Hazard Community & Technical College.

A nearly 3.9 million dollar grant announced for the college to renovate the industrial education building and heavy equipment building on the technical campus.

Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President, says enhanced facilities to match the high-quality faculty and instruction.

“This will be a game-changer for HCTC. It will allow us to provide highly skilled highly technical training that southeastern Kentucky desires and deserves,” said Lindon. “It is so needed here in Eastern Kentucky so we can be able to reeducate our unemployed miners and also educate our high school students.”

Lindon says expanding the opportunities for students.

"We will be able to have a Center for Excellence in manufacturing and construction and we will have the programs of HVAC so that is heating ventilation air-conditioning, welding, construction, and manufacturing and also electrical technology that will be house in this building. "

Joel Frushone, with the U.S. Department of Commerce, says the grant comes from the Economic Development Administration also known as EDA.

“That’s another great component of this grant its assistance to coal community funds it’s in an opportunity zone and it’s going to help strengthen both Hazard and Perry County and the region of Kentucky’s workforce,” said Frushone.

Turning an old building into something new helping with job creation and workforce development across the region.

" I think the students are going to be so excited. They will be so thrilled to have the latest technology to learn from," said Lindon.

The grant will be matched with $970,000 in local funds and is expected to retain 610 jobs.

