Advertisement

Free flu vaccines offered in Wise next week

flu shot
flu shot(WBAY)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – People in Southwest Virginia can get a free flu shot next week through a drive-thru clinic operated by the Lenowisco Health Department.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. on October 16th in the parking lot of Glamorgan Chapel Church in Wise. Officials encourage ages three and up to get vaccinated. No ID is required.

Officials with the health department strongly encourage first responders to attend and get vaccinated.

Supplies are limited, so vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who plan to get a shot should wear a short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that roll up.

The vaccine protects against four different strains of the influenza virus.

For more information about this drive-thru clinic, contact Michael Whiteaker, local health emergency coordinator for the LENOWISCO Health District, at 276-386-8011.

Latest News

News

Man arrested, accused of trying to kill Eastern Kentucky constable

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and WSAZ News Staff
Officials in Lawrence County and Kentucky State Police say Corbie Fyffe, of Blaine, made multiple threats to shoot Constable Daniel Castle.

State

Southwest expands service from Cincinnati to three cities

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
The news comes one week after the low-cost airline announced it would soon offer a new flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) to Houston.

Forecast

Sunshine continues today, Delta’s remnants move in this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a very nice day on Wednesday, topping out in the upper 70s in most locations. Enjoy the sunshine today, because changes are coming.

Regional

Dog rescued by West Virginia DOH workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A dog was rescued and reunited with its owner by West Virginia DOH workers Wednesday.

Latest News

Regional

Claiborne County school officials condemn racism after parents, students recount two offensive cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Claiborne County school officials are condemning racism after sudents at the high school and parents said two offensive incidents occurred in two days.

Regional

Investigating claims of racism

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

'Life is like a vapor’: Pike County teen dies in ATV crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the Pinsonfork community of Pike County.

Regional

Victim’s name released in deadly Mingo County shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in Varney, West Virginia.

News

UPike’s conference first to pay college athletes - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Pike County teen dies in ATV crash - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11