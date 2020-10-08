Free flu vaccines offered in Wise next week

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – People in Southwest Virginia can get a free flu shot next week through a drive-thru clinic operated by the Lenowisco Health Department.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. on October 16th in the parking lot of Glamorgan Chapel Church in Wise. Officials encourage ages three and up to get vaccinated. No ID is required.

Officials with the health department strongly encourage first responders to attend and get vaccinated.

Supplies are limited, so vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who plan to get a shot should wear a short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that roll up.

The vaccine protects against four different strains of the influenza virus.

For more information about this drive-thru clinic, contact Michael Whiteaker, local health emergency coordinator for the LENOWISCO Health District, at 276-386-8011.