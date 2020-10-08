Fire brings Rupp Arena construction to a halt Thursday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.

The early afternoon fire brought construction on Rupp Arena to a stop.

Fire crews took on the flames from multiple directions, spraying up toward the roof and two firefighters were positioned above what was the convention center.

Crews are spraying part of the building while construction workers are operating the machinery. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/lShSCUN6iN — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) October 8, 2020

We talked to a witness who is staying at the Hyatt Hotel. He said construction workers were using machinery to cut metal and, seconds later, flames broke out. He says the flames were 15-20 feet across with a sizeable smoke cloud.

The witness told us some construction workers tried dumping water on the flames but it wasn’t enough.

“It took a little time to grow," Paul McDonald said. "They were very visible almost from the get-go though because it’s all split open they’re in a combination of metal, sheetrock and wood and everything else up there. So, it took a little while to grow but it did grow, you could tell it was significantly growing.”

Lexington firefighters were on the scene just before 2 p.m. McDonald guesses it took fire crews around 25 minutes to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

