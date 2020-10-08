Advertisement

Fire brings Rupp Arena construction to a halt Thursday afternoon

Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.
Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.

The early afternoon fire brought construction on Rupp Arena to a stop.

Fire crews took on the flames from multiple directions, spraying up toward the roof and two firefighters were positioned above what was the convention center.

We talked to a witness who is staying at the Hyatt Hotel. He said construction workers were using machinery to cut metal and, seconds later, flames broke out. He says the flames were 15-20 feet across with a sizeable smoke cloud.

The witness told us some construction workers tried dumping water on the flames but it wasn’t enough.

“It took a little time to grow," Paul McDonald said. "They were very visible almost from the get-go though because it’s all split open they’re in a combination of metal, sheetrock and wood and everything else up there. So, it took a little while to grow but it did grow, you could tell it was significantly growing.”

Lexington firefighters were on the scene just before 2 p.m. McDonald guesses it took fire crews around 25 minutes to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

McConnell and McGrath say they are ready to face off in debate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
McConnell and McGrath will face off right here at WKYT in a debate on issues impacting Americans and Kentuckians.

News

Kentuckians preparing to help victims of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Both the American Red Cross and Baptist Relief personnel are either already in Louisiana or are prepared to head out.

State

Governor Beshear announces 884 new cases, says we’re on track for another record week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Kentucky 15 now back open after fatal crash in Breathitt County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
One person is dead in fatal car crash in Breathitt County.

Latest News

Forecast

Clouds increase as Delta inches closer to the mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The dry weather continues for about one more day before the soggy weather returns as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move into the mountains.

State

Lexington doctor says Baptist Health is prepared for potential COVID-19 surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As COVID-19 numbers across the state continue on an upward trajectory, there have been questions about where potential patients will go. The chief medical officer at Baptist Health says they're ready for the potential surge.

State

Monticello man dead after fatal collision in Wayne County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The car and truck collided Wednesday on KY 90.

News

HCTC receives grant to renovate buildings on technical campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The grant will be matched with $970,000 in local funds and is expected to retain 610 jobs.

News

Couple charged with murder of Tyler North, missing since 2018

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Two charged in murder of Tyler North.

News

One dead on Mountain Parkway detour, road back open

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
One man has died on the Mountain Parkway detour.