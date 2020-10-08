Fire brings Rupp Arena construction to a halt Thursday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.
The early afternoon fire brought construction on Rupp Arena to a stop.
Fire crews took on the flames from multiple directions, spraying up toward the roof and two firefighters were positioned above what was the convention center.
We talked to a witness who is staying at the Hyatt Hotel. He said construction workers were using machinery to cut metal and, seconds later, flames broke out. He says the flames were 15-20 feet across with a sizeable smoke cloud.
The witness told us some construction workers tried dumping water on the flames but it wasn’t enough.
“It took a little time to grow," Paul McDonald said. "They were very visible almost from the get-go though because it’s all split open they’re in a combination of metal, sheetrock and wood and everything else up there. So, it took a little while to grow but it did grow, you could tell it was significantly growing.”
Lexington firefighters were on the scene just before 2 p.m. McDonald guesses it took fire crews around 25 minutes to put out the flames.
No one was hurt.
