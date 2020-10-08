Dollywood reopens after temporarily closing entry due to COVID-19 restrictions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood reopened its gates after a brief suspension Wednesday due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

The company announced around 4 p.m. that guests would be allowed back in after temporarily restricting entry at about 1 p.m.

UPDATE: Due to the restrictions in the Tennessee Pledge, park capacity is limited. Entry to Dollywood is suspended at this time. We will reopen entry later in the day as guest exit flow allows. If you have a dated ticket, you will still be allowed entry. Check back for updates! — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) October 7, 2020

Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramsey said that this is the first time since June that the park has reached capacity numbers. He added that, to avoid potential issues in the future, guests could make a reservation online to better ensure their spot.

