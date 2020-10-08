Advertisement

Dog rescued by West Virginia DOH workers

A furry friend, who was in a tricky spot, is back with its family after a busy day with the West Virginia Division of Highways bridge inspection crew.
A furry friend, who was in a tricky spot, is back with its family after a busy day with the West Virginia Division of Highways bridge inspection crew.(West Virginia Department of Transportation)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAINT MARY’S, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A furry friend, who was in a tricky spot, is back with its family after a busy day with the West Virginia Division of Highways bridge inspection crew.

DOH workers Rob Jefferies and Joey Linville were doing a routine inspection of the Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge that connects Saint Mary’s, West Virginia to Newport, Ohio when they found a dog walking on the lower chord truss of the bridge.

According to a post on the DOH Facebook Page they lowered their manlift to the deck and climbed onto the truss to rescue the dog.

Once the pup was secured, they gave it a ham sandwich and some water.

The dog was later reunited with its owner.

