Dog rescued by West Virginia DOH workers

SAINT MARY’S, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A furry friend, who was in a tricky spot, is back with its family after a busy day with the West Virginia Division of Highways bridge inspection crew.

DOH workers Rob Jefferies and Joey Linville were doing a routine inspection of the Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge that connects Saint Mary’s, West Virginia to Newport, Ohio when they found a dog walking on the lower chord truss of the bridge.

According to a post on the DOH Facebook Page they lowered their manlift to the deck and climbed onto the truss to rescue the dog.

Once the pup was secured, they gave it a ham sandwich and some water.

The dog was later reunited with its owner.

