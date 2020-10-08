Clouds increase as Delta inches closer to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The dry weather continues for about one more day before the soggy weather returns as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Hurricane Delta is still in the Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime Friday. The remnants will impact us as we head into the weekend.

Tonight, clouds will start increasing from Delta. Overnight lows look to remain in the low to mid-50s. We will see those partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It might look gloomy throughout the day, but we look to remain on the dry side. Those cloudy skies continue Friday night with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. Rain chances start to return but not until after midnight, so Friday night football fans the weather is looking dry, warm and cloudy.

The Weekend

This weekend doesn’t look the best. Highs both days will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. The gloomy conditions continue both days with Sunday being the soggiest of days. Scattered rain chances will continue on and off Saturday, but the heavy rain looks to arrive Sunday. We are looking at about 1-2″ of rain for the mountains. Since we’ve been so dry, we can take this much rain!

Extended Forecast

Some of the gloomy weather continues into your Monday. Scattered rain chances continue into the morning hours, but a cold front will also be pushing through the mountains later Monday night into Tuesday bringing us just a little bit of rain.

Some of those clouds and stray rain chances may roll over into Tuesday morning, but we should start to clear out and finally see sunshine return Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

We’ll hang onto the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine.

