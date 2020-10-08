Advertisement

Claiborne County school officials condemn racism after parents, students recount two offensive cases

Claiborne County school officials are condemning racism after students at the high school and parents said two offensive incidents occurred in two days.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 8, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County school officials are condemning racism after students at the high school and parents said two offensive incidents occurred in two days.

Students at Claiborne County High School said a classmate wore a confederate flag with a KKK symbol, and on another day, students reported seeing a racist message written on a bathroom stall.

One student reported seeing his classmate wear “a rebel flag with a Ku Klux Klan symbol on the back of it."

Director of Schools Linda Keck said a student was seen wearing a confederate flag as a cape during Spirit Week. She said Monday was red, white and blue day. Keck did not confirm or deny the allegations of a KKK symbol on the flag, but she did say the student wearing the cape was violating dress code and was told to take it off.

“I’m not sure why he chose to wear the rebel flag, but he was asked to remove it,” Keck said, adding that the student did remove the garment.

She also told WVLT News that students and parents raised the alarm about an alleged racist message on a bathroom stall, but said an investigation revealed nothing.

“It really doesn’t speak to the school itself nor does it do the student body,” she said.

What happens now? Keck said the administration will be moving forward with conversations about treating people fairly and equally and about not allowing racism in the school or community.

