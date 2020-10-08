Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 – Week 4 Recap / Week 5 Preview

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are about halfway through the High School Football regular season. Here’s an overview of the teams in this week’s poll.

1. Johnson Central (3-0)

Last Game: Defeated Clay County 49-6

Next Game: vs. Perry Central

The Golden Eagles continue to be in a class of their own as the reigning 4A State Champions made quick work of Clay County. Johnson Central has now outscored their opponents by a combined score of 132-23 so far this season. The run game has been A1 this season and in the contest against the Tigers, that point was underscored yet again as Johnson Central ran for 371 yards as a team. Dillon Preston has tallied more than 100 yards rushing in all three games this season as the senior ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns last time out in Manchester. Jim Matney’s defense was terrific as they picked Clay County off twice and held the Tigers to just 204 yards of total offense. Matney reached a special milestone on Friday as the Two-Time State Champion Head Coach picked up his 300th career victory against the Tigers.

Johnson Central takes the field for their home opener on Friday as they welcome in Perry Central in another district matchup. The Golden Eagles won last year’s tilt, 49-6.

2. Somerset (4-0)

Last Game: Defeated Hazard 42-13

Next Game: at Danville

Somerset jumps back into the second spot after spending the last two weeks in third behind Pikeville. For the second consecutive season, the Briar Jumpers have scored at least 40 points or more in their first four games. Quarterback Kaiya Sheron had another strong outing as the senior tossed the pigskin for 210 yards and two scores while also rushing for one. Chase Doan continues to put up big numbers on the ground for the Briar Jumpers as the junior produced 114 yards and two TDs. Gavin Stevens was the team’s leading receiver in the matchup against the Bulldogs as the junior picked up 84 yards and a touchdown.

Somerset clashes with district rival Danville on Friday. After losing to the Admirals in the second round of the playoffs back in 2017, Robbie Lucas' squad has won four in a row in this series including both meetings in 2019.

3. Pikeville (3-1)

Last Game: Lost to Campbell County 14-8

Next Game: at Phelps

The Panthers had their 17-game winning streak that dated back to 2018 come to an end last Friday in northern Kentucky. This was also the first time that Pikeville was held to single digits in a game since last year’s Game of the Week against Paintsville. Coming into Friday’s contest, junior Quarterback Isaac McNamee had a 14-game streak of throwing at least one touchdown pass but that was snapped against the Camels. Blake Birchfield scored Pikeville’s only touchdown but the sophomore was held to less than 100 yards rushing in a game for the first time this season.

The Panthers will play their third straight game away from Hillard Howard Field on Friday as they take on in-county and district foe Phelps.

4. Belfry (3-1)

Last Game: Defeated Floyd Central 48-18

Next Game: vs. North Hardin

It was another lopsided victory for Belfry as Philip Haywood’s crew has not lost a district game since 2014. The Pirates ran at will against the Jaguars, posting more than 500 rushing yards for the second straight game. Isaac Dixon continues to be special in his senior year as the Running Back broke the 200-yard barrier again with 251 yards to go along with four touchdowns. Quarterback Brett Coleman had a solid outing as well as the senior recorded 106 yards on the ground with two scores. The defense allowed less than 20 points for the second time this season and are allowing a little less than 18 PPG so far through four games.

The Pirates are back in the friendly confines of CAM Stadium once again on Friday as the North Hardin Trojans come to town. The 6A school from Hardin County has outscored its opponents this season by a combined score of 115-17.

5. Southwestern (4-0)

Last Game: Defeated North Laurel 28-12

Next Game: at Whitley County

After having their first three games decided by two points or less, the Warriors took care of business against the Jaguars with a little more ease. It has been quite the turnaround for Jason Foley as Southwestern started last season with a 2-5 record but since then, Foley’s squad has won nine of its last 10. For the first time this season, Southwestern’s passing game eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game as senior David Crabtree was efficient against North Laurel. The signal caller completed 8 out of 10 passes for 114 yards and a TD but the running game continues to be the primary weapon on offense. Junior Tanner Wright gashed the Jaguars with 132 yards as three different Warriors scored rushing touchdowns. Wright has rushed for more than 100 yards in all four games this season. Defensively, junior Mason Hibbard had an interception and the Warriors held North Laurel to a season-low in points.

Southwestern continues district action on Friday as they travel to Whitley County to take on the Colonels. The Warriors will be looking for revenge as Jep Irwin’s crew shut the Warriors out in last year’s matchup, 14-0.

6. Paintsville (3-0)

Last Game: Defeated Perry Central 43-0

Next Game: vs. Fairview

The Tigers continue to dominate their opponents as Joe Chirico’s crew have outscored their foes by a combined score of 136-24. The ground game was outstanding for Paintsville as Harris Phelps bell-cowed the rushing attack with 131 yards and two scores. Senior Zach Thompson had 100 yards and a touchdown while Quarterback Jake Hyden ran for 58 yards and 2 TDs. Senior Luke Hyden also found the endzone on the ground for Paintsville. Defensively, Paintsville held the Commodores to just 123 yards of total offense and pitched its second shutout in succession.

The Tigers are back home as they welcome the Fairview Eagles to Memorial Stadium for their first district battle of the season on Friday.

7. Letcher Central (4-0)

Last Game: Defeated Harlan County 24-7

Next Game: vs. Clay County

Junior Matthews' ballclub continues to make some noise as the Cougars move up three spots in this week’s rankings. Letcher Central is off to their best start in program history and that is thanks in large part to Quarterback Carson Adams. The Field General tallied 105 passing yards and one passing touchdown against the Black Bears but the junior is at his best when he is running the football. Adams racked up 149 rushing yards and two scores against Harlan County and has tallied more than 100 yards in a game with his legs twice this season. After rushing for 121 yards against Perry Central, Hayden Brashear did not rush for many yards against the Black Bears but the junior did find the endzone. Letcher Central’s defense keeps stifling the opposition as they have now allowed less than 10 points in three of their four games this season.

The Cougars have an open date after their game against Clay County was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

8. Pulaski County (3-1)

Last Game: Defeated South Laurel 58-32

Next Game: vs. North Laurel

After putting up just 34 points in their first two games, John Hines' team has certainly found its groove as of late. The Maroons have scored 108 points combined in their last two contests and have generated at least 550 yards of total offense in both of those matchups. The air show was on full display once again as junior Drew Polston carved up the Cardinals defense for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Polston also reached the endzone with his feet. For the second game in a row, the tandem of sophomore Barek Williams and senior Jacob Shepherd exceeded the 100-yard receiving mark. Williams recorded 184 yards and two scores on a season-high 14 receptions while Shepherd caught 13 passes for 137 yards. 10 different Maroons caught a pass against South Laurel.

Pulaski County returns home for just the second time this season on Friday as they will finish off the Laurel County portion of their regular season schedule against North Laurel. The Maroons have only one more home game scheduled after this week.

9. Breathitt County (3-0)

Last Game: Defeated Middlesboro 35-20

Next Game: at Morgan County

The Bobcats had their hands full with the Yellow Jackets throughout the first half but ultimately, Kyle Moore’s team ended up putting away Larry French’s squad for the third straight time to keep their unbeaten season alive. Jaylen Turner had another solid outing for Breathitt County as the junior connected on 11 passes out of 17 attempts for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Turner also rushed for 56 yards and a score but Lane Weddle led the team on the ground as the senior produced 108 yards and two house calls. The Bobcats sacked Middlesboro four times and recovered a fumble.

Up next for Breathitt County is a bye week then they will travel to West Liberty for a clash with the Morgan County Cougars on Friday, October 16th.

10. Corbin (2-1)

Last Game: Defeated Leslie County 49-0

Next Game: vs. Knox Central

Despite having their game last Friday against Lafayette canceled due to COVID-19, the Redhounds are back in the Mountain Top Ten for the first time since Week 1. Tom Greer’s squad started the season with a loss to 2A Beechwood but have rebounded with back-to-back victories against Dixie Heights and Leslie County. In their tilt against the Eagles, Quarterback Cameron Combs threw for 176 yards and three scores while also running for one. Highly touted prospects Dakota Patterson and Treyveon Longmire had one touchdown reception each.

After having a de facto idle week, Corbin will now be playing their fourth consecutive home game on Friday against rival Knox Central. The Redhounds have won four in a row in this series including last year’s 38-21 meeting in Knox County.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.