Western Kentucky University says no spring break, but semester will end early

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Officials at Western Kentucky University have decided to cancel spring break and end the semester a week early.

The Daily News reports Western said the decision last week was based on a recommendation from a campus reopening taskforce.

The taskforce made the recommendation in order to “minimize the possibility of a COVID-19 flare-up on campus.”

The school said classes for the spring semester will begin Jan. 19 and final exams will be the week of April 26-30.

Commencement celebrations honoring fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates are planned April 30 to May 1.

