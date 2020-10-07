Gov. Beshear announces 2,398 cases Wednesday, including backlogged cases from Fayette County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 926 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky.

Beshear also announced another 1,472 backlogged cases from Fayette County. These cases are from the past month and a half. This technically brings Wednesday’s total to 2,398.

At least 76,587 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,223.

12,800 people have recovered from the virus.

1,568,542 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 10/7 (WYMT)

