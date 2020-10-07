Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 2,398 cases Wednesday, including backlogged cases from Fayette County

Gov. Andy Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live below:

The governor announced 926 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky.

Beshear also announced another 1,472 backlogged cases from Fayette County. These cases are from the past month and a half. This technically brings Wednesday’s total to 2,398.

At least 76,587 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,223.

12,800 people have recovered from the virus.

1,568,542 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 10/7
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 10/7(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

