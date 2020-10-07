Trick or Treat dates and times for Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Halloween will look a lot different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but many counties are pushing forward with limited activities.

State officials recently released guidelines for trick or treating to limit the risk of catching and spreading the virus.

We are in the process of compiling a list of dates and times from each county.

Keep in mind, this list is fluid and many officials have not made a final decision on their plans yet.

Below is what we have so far, with any additional restrictions other than those listed in the guidelines we link to above. TBD stands for “to be determined”.

County Date Time Additional Restrictions Bell (Countywide) 10-31 5-7 p.m. Breathitt TBD Clay TBD Floyd (Countywide 10-31 6-8 p.m. Harlan TBD Jackson (Countywide 10-31 5-8 p.m. Encourage businesses to set up outside if they are handing out candy to maintain social distancing Johnson (Countywide) 10-31 6-8 p.m. Knott (Countywide) 10-31 4-6 p.m. Knox TBD Laurel TBD Lawrence (Countywide) 10-31 5-8 p.m. Lee TBD Letcher TBD Leslie TBD Magoffin (Salyersville) 10-31 6-8 p.m. Martin (Countywide) 10-31 6-8 p.m. McCreary TBD Morgan (West Liberty) 10-31 5-7 p.m. Owsley 10-31 5-8 p.m. See Facebook post below. Perry 10-31 5:30-7:30 p.m. No indoor activities, trunk or treats ok with social distancing and masks Pike

Pikeville (Nightmare on Main Drive-Thru Trick or Treat) 10-29 6-9 p.m.

7-9 p.m. No door to door trick or treating, families can go to extended families homes, drive-thru events permitted if approved through the health department, social distancing and masks required Powell TBD Pulaski (Countywide, includes all cities) 10-31 6-8 p.m. Rockcastle TBD Rowan No Events Planned Wayne TBD Whitley TBD Wolfe (Countywide) 10-31 5:30-7:30 p.m. No trunk or treats, masks required and social distancing must be observed at all times

Owsley County Tourism announced a Trunk or Treat on Facebook. It will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the normal location of the Daniel Boone Days Festival off Highway 11. We do not know if this is the official event for the county or if more info about a date and time is coming.

If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD above and you have made a decision about your community, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.