Advertisement

Trick or Treat dates and times for Eastern Kentucky

(KWQC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Halloween will look a lot different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but many counties are pushing forward with limited activities.

State officials recently released guidelines for trick or treating to limit the risk of catching and spreading the virus.

We are in the process of compiling a list of dates and times from each county.

Keep in mind, this list is fluid and many officials have not made a final decision on their plans yet.

Below is what we have so far, with any additional restrictions other than those listed in the guidelines we link to above. TBD stands for “to be determined”.

CountyDateTimeAdditional Restrictions
Bell (Countywide)10-315-7 p.m.
BreathittTBD
ClayTBD
Floyd (Countywide10-316-8 p.m.
HarlanTBD
Jackson (Countywide10-315-8 p.m.Encourage businesses to set up outside if they are handing out candy to maintain social distancing
Johnson (Countywide)10-316-8 p.m.
Knott (Countywide)10-314-6 p.m.
KnoxTBD
LaurelTBD
Lawrence (Countywide)10-315-8 p.m.
LeeTBD
LetcherTBD
LeslieTBD
Magoffin (Salyersville)10-316-8 p.m.
Martin (Countywide)10-316-8 p.m.
McCrearyTBD
Morgan (West Liberty)10-315-7 p.m.
Owsley10-315-8 p.m.See Facebook post below.
Perry10-315:30-7:30 p.m.No indoor activities, trunk or treats ok with social distancing and masks
Pike
Pikeville (Nightmare on Main Drive-Thru Trick or Treat)		10-296-9 p.m.
7-9 p.m.		No door to door trick or treating, families can go to extended families homes, drive-thru events permitted if approved through the health department, social distancing and masks required
PowellTBD
Pulaski (Countywide, includes all cities)10-316-8 p.m.
RockcastleTBD
RowanNo Events Planned
WayneTBD
WhitleyTBD
Wolfe (Countywide)10-315:30-7:30 p.m.No trunk or treats, masks required and social distancing must be observed at all times

Owsley County Tourism announced a Trunk or Treat on Facebook. It will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the normal location of the Daniel Boone Days Festival off Highway 11. We do not know if this is the official event for the county or if more info about a date and time is coming.

If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD above and you have made a decision about your community, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Western Kentucky University says no spring break, but semester will end early

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Western said the decision last week was based on a recommendation from a campus reopening taskforce.

Regional

The American Red Cross Kentucky Region is offering disaster relief training to heroes across the region

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The training can be done virtually through Microsoft Teams.

National

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday, with headquarters in Maryville filed for bankruptcy Wednesday.

News

Corbin school board votes to delay start of in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Students were originally scheduled to return to in-person learning on Thursday, October 8th.

Latest News

National

Lowe’s offering curbside Trick-or-Treat

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
There will be curbside trick-or-treating at all Lowe’s stores on Thursday, October 22nd and Thursday, October 29th from 6 to 7 p.m. but you must register to participate.

State

Governor Beshear criticizes president, GOP for backing off new stimulus package

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
The stimulus bill might have included another round of checks sent out directly to households, according to Gov. Beshear, as well as more unemployment aid, money for schools with students returning to in-person learning and aid to state and local governments.

Forecast

Above average temperatures expected through the end of the work week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a beautiful and mild day on Tuesday. Can we get even warmer today? It is definitely possible!

News

Local clinic helps breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Keynote speakers announced for 2020 SOAR Summit - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Governor depending on help from local leaders to slow escalation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a ZOOM meeting Tuesday with county judge executives and Mayors requesting they get out in the community in hopes of slowing this escalation.