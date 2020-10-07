The American Red Cross Kentucky Region is offering disaster relief training to heroes across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Red Cross Kentucky Region, attending to both Kentucky and southern Indiana, is hosting a disaster relief training course over the next few weeks.

The course is called “Heroes Needed” and is a six-hour course that can be completed over one or two days virtually through Microsoft Teams. The course is designed for beginners with no previous red cross disaster training, offering skills for ones that wish to become a disaster responder or assist in disaster relief.

The courses offered are scheduled for the following times:

October 14-15, 6-9 p.m. EST

October 17, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. EST

October 19-20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. EST

Volunteers that have gone through Red Cross training will be able to provide feeding, sheltering, health and mental health services, as well as assist with long-term recovery planning and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by disasters.

This year, 50 American Red Cross Kentucky Region volunteers traveled outside the state to help with the national disasters such as wildfire and Hurricane relief.

Volunteers who wish to stay locally, respond to daily disasters, such as home fires. They will also teach preparedness education.

To register for the disaster relief training contact Stacy Taylor-Bernard at stacy.taylorbernard2@redcross.org or by calling (502) 612-9202.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.