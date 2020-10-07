Advertisement

The American Red Cross Kentucky Region is offering disaster relief training to heroes across the region

American Red Cross Disaster Relief
American Red Cross Disaster Relief(WDBJ7)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Red Cross Kentucky Region, attending to both Kentucky and southern Indiana, is hosting a disaster relief training course over the next few weeks.

The course is called “Heroes Needed” and is a six-hour course that can be completed over one or two days virtually through Microsoft Teams. The course is designed for beginners with no previous red cross disaster training, offering skills for ones that wish to become a disaster responder or assist in disaster relief.

The courses offered are scheduled for the following times:

October 14-15, 6-9 p.m. EST

October 17, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. EST

October 19-20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. EST

Volunteers that have gone through Red Cross training will be able to provide feeding, sheltering, health and mental health services, as well as assist with long-term recovery planning and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by disasters.

This year, 50 American Red Cross Kentucky Region volunteers traveled outside the state to help with the national disasters such as wildfire and Hurricane relief.

Volunteers who wish to stay locally, respond to daily disasters, such as home fires. They will also teach preparedness education.

To register for the disaster relief training contact Stacy Taylor-Bernard at stacy.taylorbernard2@redcross.org or by calling (502) 612-9202.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday, with headquarters in Maryville filed for bankruptcy Wednesday.

News

Corbin school board votes to delay start of in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Students were originally scheduled to return to in-person learning on Thursday, October 8th.

National

Lowe’s offering curbside Trick-or-Treat

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
There will be curbside trick-or-treating at all Lowe’s stores on Thursday, October 22nd and Thursday, October 29th from 6 to 7 p.m. but you must register to participate.

State

Governor Beshear criticizes president, GOP for backing off new stimulus package

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
The stimulus bill might have included another round of checks sent out directly to households, according to Gov. Beshear, as well as more unemployment aid, money for schools with students returning to in-person learning and aid to state and local governments.

Latest News

Forecast

Above average temperatures expected through the end of the work week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a beautiful and mild day on Tuesday. Can we get even warmer today? It is definitely possible!

News

Local clinic helps breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Keynote speakers announced for 2020 SOAR Summit - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Governor depending on help from local leaders to slow escalation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a ZOOM meeting Tuesday with county judge executives and Mayors requesting they get out in the community in hopes of slowing this escalation.

National

Study: Dogs’ brains aren’t wired to ‘care’ about human faces, but they do anyway

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A study claims that dogs' brains aren’t hardwired to care about human faces, and they have no area in their brains designed to distinguish between the back or front of someone’s head.

State

Popular businessman dies from COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A family and community is mourning the loss of a popular businessman who died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.