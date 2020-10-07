Pike County food drive goes drive-thru to feed hundreds of families

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Guiding Light Community Church took its food drive to the community Wednesday, partnering with several organizations to feed more than 500 families in Pike County.

The food drive, hosted at the Addiction Recovery Care Riverplace Men’s Facility, allowed families to drive through as volunteers from several local churches and organizations worked in an assembly line to load their vehicles with boxes and bags of food.

Some of the food, donated by God’s Pantry, included boxes of perishable food items like dairy and meat from the USDA’s Farmers to Families program. Those types of items are not always available through these events, so volunteers involved said it was a great way to give to those who may not otherwise have access to food.

According to Pastor Tim Coleman, the partnerships and prayers of the community made the event possible, as many people continue to see the impacts of the pandemic.

“That’s what is all about is the community helping our community,” Coleman said. “If we come together as one, we can accomplish a lot of things.”

Fire Department President Robert Adkins said the food drive served as a way to extend a helping hand and a prayerful heart to the people who need it most.

“And with God’s help, and all these other volunteers, and the people that’s furnished this food, maybe we can make a little difference, you know, in somebody’s life,” Adkins said. “And, at the same time, we can let our light shine so that the world can see God through us.”

The fire department and church also work together on a monthly basis to offer food to the community at the fire department on Marrowbone. That outreach, according to those involved, serves nearly as many families as Wednesday’s event.

