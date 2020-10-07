Petco to stop selling electronic ‘shock’ collars

(CNN) - Petco announced Tuesday it will no longer be selling electronic ‘shock’ collars, CNN reported.

The decision comes as part of a corporate transformation of Petco, which is seeking to establish itself as a health and wellness brand. The company on Tuesday announced it would rebrand in 2021 as “Petco, The Health and Wellness Co.”

“Shock collars are not consistent with our mission of improving lives,” said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin.

CNN reported, the collars accounted for $10 million of Petco’s 2019 sales of $4.4 billion and delivered electrical pulses of varying intensity and duration.

“You see those human shock collar challenges,” said Coughlin, noting viral videos of people trying to order fast food or complete other tasks while receiving unexpected jolts from a shock collar. “They’re funny, but sad because pets don’t know what’s coming their way, and they didn’t ask for it to happen.”

