NAIA passes legislation for student-athletes to be compensated for name, image and likeness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WYMT/NAIA) – On Tuesday afternoon, the NAIA became the first collegiate organization to pass legislation that will allow student-athletes compensation for their name, image and likeness.

The legislation, which is an amendment to existing language under the NAIA Amateur Code, “allows a student-athlete to receive compensation for promoting any commercial product, enterprise, or for any public or media appearance,” according to a release from the NAIA. Additionally, it is now permissible for a student-athlete to reference their intercollegiate athletic participation in such promotions or appearances.

“This is a landmark day for the NAIA, and we are happy to lead the way in providing additional opportunities for our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The time was right for the NAIA to ensure our student-athletes can use their name, image and likeness in the same ways as all other college students.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.