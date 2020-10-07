Advertisement

Mountain Student Achiever Maria Tye

By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Maria Tye is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Maria is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central High School and graduated with a 3.9 GPA.

She was Knox Central’s tennis team captain, a member of the Distributive Educations Club of America, a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and sponsored a bill combating the use of e-cigarettes in Kentucky.

