Mountain Student Achiever Maria Tye

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Maria Tye is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Maria is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central High School and graduated with a 3.9 GPA.

She was Knox Central’s tennis team captain, a member of the Distributive Educations Club of America, a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and sponsored a bill combating the use of e-cigarettes in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.