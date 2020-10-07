Mild conditions continue with all eyes on Hurricane Delta

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Expecting a warmer version of yesterday across the mountains as high pressure remains in control, but our next rain chance is not too far away.

Tonight

High pressure remaining in control means another night similar to the last several in the mountains. Sensibly, it means we’ll be dealing with more mostly clear skies throughout the overnight hours. The only thing we’ll have to watch out for being some late night fog in the normal fog prone areas…this will be helped by the winds starting to slack off after sunset. Lows tonight only fall into the middle 50s.

Thursday and Thursday Night

Our stable pattern continues to bring us mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies for Thursday afternoon. High pressure will be starting to move away from us, but it will be in control long enough to give us more sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 70s. A pretty comfortable afternoon if you have to be outside!

Dry conditions will continue through Thursday night. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more overnight clouds as moisture continues to stream northward ahead of Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast. Lows remain in the middle 50s once again.

Looking Toward the Weekend

All eyes in the weather world will be on the Louisiana coast as Hurricane Delta makes it’s final approach for the day on Friday. At this point, landfall is expected some time Friday afternoon. For us, as the Hurricane comes ashore, we will see increased cloud cover from the south during the day time hours. Our airmass is warm enough that we’ll still see highs in the middle 70s.

Cloudy skies look to linger through the overnight hours, with lows only falling into the lower 60s. The good news is that things will likely continue to be dry for Friday night football, and it will be a nice night to get out and enjoy the mild weather.

Delta will continue to weaken to a remnant low, but we could start to see showers move in by as early as Saturday afternoon, but I think the bulk of the rain will hold off until Sunday. We’ll have to keep an eye on the models to see just how much rain will be possible, but it could be heavy at times.

Delta will be out of here by Monday afternoon, but then we’ll keep an eye on a cold front approaching from the west that could spark some shower and storm chances while also ushering in a return to fall.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.