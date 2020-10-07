Lowe’s offering curbside Trick-or-Treat

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lowe’s stores are offering families a different way to trick-or-treat in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be curbside trick-or-treating at all Lowe’s stores on Thursday, October 22nd and Thursday, October 29th from 6 to 7 p.m. but you must register to participate.

Registration opens on October 10th.

Each trick-or-treater will get some free candy and a kid-sized pumpkin.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

