Lowe’s offering curbside Trick-or-Treat

Lowe's is celebrating Halloween in a new way this year with the launch of drive-through, curbside trick-or-treating events at all stores nationwide from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 2020.
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lowe’s stores are offering families a different way to trick-or-treat in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be curbside trick-or-treating at all Lowe’s stores on Thursday, October 22nd and Thursday, October 29th from 6 to 7 p.m. but you must register to participate.

Registration opens on October 10th.

Each trick-or-treater will get some free candy and a kid-sized pumpkin.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

