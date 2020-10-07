Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Wednesday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments from across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 19th death Wednesday. Health officials also reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 530. Three are currently in the hospital.

The Whitley County Health Department also announced a new death. This brings the county’s death toll to 4. Health officials also reported nine new cases which brings the county’s total to 560.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 20 new cases and six probable cases. In Knott County, there are five new cases which brings the county’s total to 237 with 100 of those active. There are two new cases in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 98 with 48 active. 13 cases were reported in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 222 with 117 of those active. Perry County reported five cases today bringing the county’s total to 357 with 52 of those active. Wolfe County only had one new case bringing the county’s total to 54 with 21 active. Health officials also reported two recovered cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported 36 new cases with two of those being children under the age of 18. This brings the county’s total to 593 with 114 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported four new cases and one probable case in Clay County which brings the county’s total to 337 with 27 of those active. Jackson County reported four recovered cases. Rockcastle County reported two new cases and three recovered cases which brings the county’s total COVID-19 cases to 152 with 41 active cases.

