Leslie County’s Trent Asher runs rampant to Player of the Week award

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles came back home after opening the season with two losses on the road. The Eagles got back on the right track against Morgan County, thanks in part to No. 26 in Maroon and White.

“He makes it pretty easy, but you know I still gotta give it my all," Bradee Davison, a sophomore offensive lineman, said of senior running back Trent Asher. "Make sure that he has that hole, has that lane to run up. He don’t need much of one, but I give him my best.”

Asher did some damage on the defensive side of the ball, but it was running the ball where he shined the most. The senior running back did it on the ground all night long, running for 253 yards and five touchdowns.

(Asher): “We had to show everybody what we’re made of because not many people’s got to come and watch us play, and it was their first opportunity to see us as a team. So we just all came out and gave it our all and that was the outcome.”

Of course, Asher gave the credit to his offensive line.

“Yeah my offensive line, they just give it all through the week. They push and grind through the week, all week long," Asher said. "And they created some great holes and great seams, lead blockers Preston Spurlock and Brannon Stubblefield - they blocked all night long, it was just great. Without them, I probably couldn’t have gotten anywhere.”

The offensive line even got themselves a treat.

“That was a great consequence," Davidson said on getting the pancakes. "That was definitely my favorite thing that happened that day.”

As the team moves forward, they hope to keep up the big performances with more district opponents lined up.

“Oh it’s great. We’re just now getting started, you know," Asher said. "We’re gonna keep it on, keep giving it everything we got. Do it as a team and be ready.”

Asher has run for 468 yards and eight touchdowns so far during the 2020 season. He is top 20 in the state in rush yards per game with 156. The Eagles take on Middlesboro on Friday, October 9 in a Class 2A District 7 matchup.

