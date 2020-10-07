Advertisement

Leslie County’s Trent Asher runs rampant to Player of the Week award

Leslie County's Trent Asher prepares for game vs. Morgan County.
Leslie County's Trent Asher prepares for game vs. Morgan County.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles came back home after opening the season with two losses on the road. The Eagles got back on the right track against Morgan County, thanks in part to No. 26 in Maroon and White.

“He makes it pretty easy, but you know I still gotta give it my all," Bradee Davison, a sophomore offensive lineman, said of senior running back Trent Asher. "Make sure that he has that hole, has that lane to run up. He don’t need much of one, but I give him my best.”

Asher did some damage on the defensive side of the ball, but it was running the ball where he shined the most. The senior running back did it on the ground all night long, running for 253 yards and five touchdowns.

(Asher): “We had to show everybody what we’re made of because not many people’s got to come and watch us play, and it was their first opportunity to see us as a team. So we just all came out and gave it our all and that was the outcome.”

Of course, Asher gave the credit to his offensive line.

“Yeah my offensive line, they just give it all through the week. They push and grind through the week, all week long," Asher said. "And they created some great holes and great seams, lead blockers Preston Spurlock and Brannon Stubblefield - they blocked all night long, it was just great. Without them, I probably couldn’t have gotten anywhere.”

The offensive line even got themselves a treat.

“That was a great consequence," Davidson said on getting the pancakes. "That was definitely my favorite thing that happened that day.”

As the team moves forward, they hope to keep up the big performances with more district opponents lined up.

“Oh it’s great. We’re just now getting started, you know," Asher said. "We’re gonna keep it on, keep giving it everything we got. Do it as a team and be ready.”

Asher has run for 468 yards and eight touchdowns so far during the 2020 season. He is top 20 in the state in rush yards per game with 156. The Eagles take on Middlesboro on Friday, October 9 in a Class 2A District 7 matchup.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NAIA passes legislation for student-athletes to be compensated for name, image and likeness

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
On Tuesday afternoon, the NAIA became the first collegiate organization to pass legislation that will allow student-athletes compensation for their name, image and likeness.

Sports

Johnson Central presents Jim Matney with plaque after reaching 300-win mark

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
On Friday, October 2, Jim Matney reached a major coaching milestone when Johnson Central defeated Clay County, 49-6. Matney, who is in his 17th year at Johnson Central, earned win No. 300.

Sports

Jim Matney presented with 300th win trophy

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Jim Matney presented with 300th win trophy

Sports

More schools cancel athletic events due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Both counties are in red on the COVID-19 rate map.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: Top five plays from week four of the high school football season

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Watch to see if your team made the cut!

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week four

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Here is the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week four of the high school football season.

Sports

Kavosiey Smoke to miss a couple of weeks with rib injury

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Mark Stoops said that Smoke was injured during a horse-collar tackle.

Sports

Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee set for noon kickoff

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
No. 14 Tennessee is 2-0 after wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

Sports

WATCH: Mark Stoops weekly news conference following Ole Miss loss

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops discusses Ole Miss loss and previews Mississippi State game.

Sports

Burrow earns first NFL win, Bengals top Jaguars 33-25

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.