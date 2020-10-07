Laurel County businesses adjust to enforcing Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Business owners and community leaders in Laurel County have mixed reactions about enforcing the mask mandate, despite the fact that Laurel County is in the Red Zone.

Governor Beshear emphasized that all businesses should require customers to wear a mask before entering.

“Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It’s a requirement, just like wearing your seatbelt. At every store, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19.”

Christopher Sanders from London Auto Truck Stop sees many customers all over the country. Some out of state customers are surprised by the mask mandate, frequently stating they do not have a mask.

Christopher Sanders said “It puts us in kind of a tough position. Because you have some who say you absolutely need to wear a mask and get mad at those who don’t. Then you have some who think it’s ridiculous to wear a mask.”

Sanders says all of his workers wear masks but one isn’t required to make a purchase. “We ask them to wear masks, but we are also running a business. I want to sell candy bar to everybody.”

Mask restrictions are in place to relieve some pressure off of local health care systems from being overwhelmed.

St. Joseph leaders would not reveal how many patients are being treated at the London hospital, but according to the health departments there are 12 people currently hospitalized, but it is unknown if that is in London or elsewhere.

David Westerfield, Laurel County Judge Executive “So I don’t think with the numbers being that way, where it is over populated, with the cases being that way.” Westerfield says the courthouse requires you to wear a mask, but he won’t force anyone to wear a mask.

