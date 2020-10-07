KSP looking for non-compliant sex offender in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police posted on Facebook that they are looking for a man who may be in the Corbin area.

Police say 37-year-old Gary Wayne Greene is wanted for a parole violation. He is a non-compliant sex offender in Harlan.

Greene is 5′8″ with blue eyes and has tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information about Greene’s location you are asked to contact KSP Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131

