KSP asking for help for people of interest involved in connection to theft
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Troopers asking for help identifying two people of interest in connection to a stolen credit card.
Kentucky State Police says the card was used at Walmart in Cannonsburg, Walmart in Ashland, Petsmart and First and Last Tobacco between September 10-13.
KSP says if anyone has any information, call 606-928-6421. Trooper Couch is handling the investigation.
