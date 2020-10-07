Advertisement

Half a million Kentuckians have already requested absentee ballots

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - About half a million Kentuckians have already requested absentee ballots.

Secretary of State Micheal Adams says more than 80,000 those have been returned so far.

In Franklin County, Clerk Jeff Hancock says things have been going well so far, noting that more than 10,000 people have already requested absentee ballots. He says that’s about a third of the total voter turnout he’s expecting.

Nearly 4,000 ballots have been returned.

“I feel really confident about what we’re doing in Franklin County," Hancock said. "I’m excited to get next Tuesday started. It will be really important to how the rest of this election cycle goes. We really need as many people as possible to come in and vote early.”

Hancock says early voting will help prevent long lines on Election Day. He hopes it’ll run as smoothly as it did during the primary.

Early voting starts on October 13.

Hancock says once his office is finished with sending out ballots, they will start opening the ones they have received and processing them.

You have until October 9 to request an absentee ballot. Officials say if you request one, and receive it before October 28, you are not permitted to vote in person.

