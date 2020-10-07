Governor depending on help from local leaders to slow escalation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a ZOOM meeting Tuesday with county judge executives and Mayors requesting they get out in the community in hopes of slowing this escalation.

The governor shared details of the meeting when asked during his daily COVID-19 update. He explains his hope is to see more enforcement with the mask mandate.

“A local leader just saying something to a manager in a local store or a restaurant about stepping it up and every single employee needs to be wearing a mask and every single customer needs to be wearing a mask can make a huge difference,” said Beshear.

The governor says he also took time to answer questions from local officials about ordinances and their adjustments during the pandemic.

In that meeting was Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark. Clark’s county has been placed in the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s “red zone.” The zone means the county’s seven-day rolling average of positive cases per 100,000 people went above 25 percent. Clark says they too are taking a close look at those numbers. He says his county saw a jump in an estimated 30 cases within just a few days.

“The state is going to get their guidance from the federal government and of course the federal government is always looking at bars and restaurants,” said Clark. “Essentially that is always the go-to to cut your cases down because that is usually the biggest thread. There were no threats made of any kind it’s just more of we really need to encourage folks to follow the mask rule to get the numbers down so we can continue to prosper and get the economy back open and then go to school.”

The governor reinstated a 30-day mask mandate again on Tuesday. Beshear has been a strong proponent for a nationwide mask mandate as well. During his daily update, he called for business owners to not serve a customer who refuses to wear a mask.

