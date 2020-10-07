Advertisement

Governor depending on help from local leaders to slow escalation

Governor Andy Beshear held a ZOOM meeting Tuesday with county judge executives and mayors requesting they get out in the community in hopes of slowing this escalation.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a ZOOM meeting Tuesday with county judge executives and Mayors requesting they get out in the community in hopes of slowing this escalation.

The governor shared details of the meeting when asked during his daily COVID-19 update. He explains his hope is to see more enforcement with the mask mandate.

“A local leader just saying something to a manager in a local store or a restaurant about stepping it up and every single employee needs to be wearing a mask and every single customer needs to be wearing a mask can make a huge difference,” said Beshear.

The governor says he also took time to answer questions from local officials about ordinances and their adjustments during the pandemic.

In that meeting was Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark. Clark’s county has been placed in the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s “red zone.” The zone means the county’s seven-day rolling average of positive cases per 100,000 people went above 25 percent. Clark says they too are taking a close look at those numbers. He says his county saw a jump in an estimated 30 cases within just a few days.

“The state is going to get their guidance from the federal government and of course the federal government is always looking at bars and restaurants,” said Clark. “Essentially that is always the go-to to cut your cases down because that is usually the biggest thread. There were no threats made of any kind it’s just more of we really need to encourage folks to follow the mask rule to get the numbers down so we can continue to prosper and get the economy back open and then go to school.”

The governor reinstated a 30-day mask mandate again on Tuesday. Beshear has been a strong proponent for a nationwide mask mandate as well. During his daily update, he called for business owners to not serve a customer who refuses to wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local clinic helps breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Keynote speakers announced for 2020 SOAR Summit - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Secretary of state discusses upcoming election

Updated: 4 hours ago
The election is less than a month away, and Secretary of State Michael Adams says its easier to vote now

State

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash during Kentucky State Police chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when their car ran off the road as they attempted to escape Kentucky State Police during a chase.

Latest News

News

'She was always a smile, a laugh, a kind heart’: Pikeville Independent employee dies unexpectedly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Carla Fields was more than a bus driver and her warmth extended far past the school's kitchen.

News

'She was always a smile, a laugh, a kind heart’: Pikeville Independent employee dies unexpectedly- 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County just crossed the 1,000 case milestone since the pandemic started back in March.

Regional

Rare mosquito disease finds home in Tennessee, while mosquito season lengthens

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
East Tennessee is a hot-spot for LaCrosse. East Tennessee Childrens' Hospital tells me that they’ve had dozens of cases the last several years - 55 since 2017. And the bugs are lasting longer into fall...

State

Secretary of State discusses upcoming election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Some important deadlines for you to remember for this upcoming election, October 9 is the last day to register for an absentee ballot, the first day of early in-person voting is October 13 and election day is November 3.

News

'It’s not a life sentence’: Local clinic helps breast cancer survivors with areola restoration tattoos

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Flawless Beauty in Prestonsburg is helping women regain their confidence after fighting breast cancer.