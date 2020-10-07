Former wildcat Julius Randle and wife Kendra donate headphones to local school

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the struggles that go along with virtual learning, one former UK Wildcat decided to pitch in and help make things easier.

Basketball star Julius Randle and his wife Kendra donated 200 sets of JBL headphones for every student at Boston Elementary in Whitley County.

Heather Roaden, a 6th-grade teacher, says the couple helping out after seeing the need for learning virtually.

“Kendra is from this area so they know our community and they had just reached out. They knew that the pandemic was hard on everyone," said Roaden. “As a district, we focus really hard on supporting our students during this time and them giving us these headphones was one less thing that we had to worry about and our students had to worry about.”

One of those students is 6th grader Logan Anderson who says it helps him out with his day to day school work.

“We were trying to find some but we couldn’t find any that went into the computer so with these you can just connect Bluetooth to it," said Anderson. “You can just listen to your zoom stuff on your computer without having to hear anything else.”

Julius Randle gave us a statement saying:

“Kendra and I are blessed to be in a situation to giveback to others and Kentucky holds a special place in both our hearts. When we were made aware of the need of the students and staff at Boston Elementary for virtual learning, we knew we wanted to help. In partnership with JBL, we are happy to provide over 200 headsets to the students at Boston Elementary.”

Roaden saying the kids feeling the excitement surrounding the special gift.

“To have someone that is a top athlete in Kentucky and going on and doing things in the NBA that they care about our small school in our small community," said Roaden. “They are wanting to call them and send them pictures and videos and just super excited.”

The Randle’s also donated headphones to a school in New York.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.