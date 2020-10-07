Advertisement

Devine Carama shares stories from 300-mile walk for voter awareness

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington activist is sharing his stories about his trek across the commonwealth.

Devine Carama walked more than 300 miles to encourage people to vote and how they can do it this year. He finished the special marathon differently than he expected to.

Even though his walk didn’t end the way he planned it, with a few bumps and bruises along the way, he says it was healing.

“My original plan was to walk on the highway from Pikeville to Paducah just to kind of raise voter awareness,” Carama said.

He rerouted to walking in the cities he was passing on the interstate, talking to people about why they vote and why some of them, like one older woman Carama met, don’t.

“She is high risk, she’s in her 80s, African-American woman, she doesn’t want to vote in person because of COVID, but she’s heard so many politicians including our president talk about the absentee process and how it’s fraudulent and how votes aren’t going to count,” Carama said.

He explained the different ways Kentuckians can safely vote this year. He says he didn’t walk to sway anyone, but he did change some minds, including his own.

“I’m able to learn about the life and plight in the generational upbringing of people in eastern Kentucky, and they’re able to hear and listen to my upbringing and what informs my morals and values,” Carama said.

The activist is resting up after the challenging physical feat, but he says this walk is far from over.

Along with friends, men and women in uniform, elected leaders and more now join him remotely, surpassing his 400 mile goal.

“Walk the Vote will continue, but I think it will continue in the form of collaborative effort across community instead of just me,” Carama said.

He invites anyone to join him in reaching his goal of 5,000 miles by Election Day.

You can use the hashtag #walkthevote and post your mileage online, with a message about why you vote online.

