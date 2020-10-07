Advertisement

Corbin school board votes to delay start of in-person classes

Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After originally setting an in-person return date for students for this week, one Southeastern Kentucky school board voted to push it back a little longer Tuesday night.

Corbin Independent Schools Superintendent David Cox confirmed to WYMT Wednesday morning that schools in that system will stay with virtual learning through Friday, October 16th. Students were originally scheduled to return to in-person learning on Thursday, October 8th.

The move comes as Whitley County continues to stay in the red on the Kentucky COVID-19 county incidence rate map. The map is used to give school officials guidance on when to have in-person classes, all virtual learning or a mix of both.

