CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

(CNN) – A rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children is now showing up in older folks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls it multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults or MIS-A.

It’s an illness that’s not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Still, the CDC says MIS-A has killed at least three patients.

A new @CDCMMWR finds that adults who had #COVID19 can develop a condition similar to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and have severe outcomes including requiring intensive care. Learn more: https://t.co/dU1tS85Sj3. pic.twitter.com/RitCzJsLTL — CDC (@CDCgov) October 2, 2020

In a weekly report, the agency described the cases of 27 adults between the ages of 21 and 50.

Most had extreme inflammation throughout their bodies and malfunction of organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys, but not the lungs.

A third of the 27 patients tested negative for coronavirus infection but tested positive for antibodies, which indicated they had been infected in the past.

All but one of the MIS-A patients in the report belonged to racial or ethnic minority groups.

Their symptoms included:

Fever lasting 24 hours or more

Chest pain and irregular heartbeats

Evidence of heart dysfunction

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Rashes

The CDC said doctors should consider MIS-A in adults who are experiencing these symptoms.

The agency said 10 patients in the report required intensive care.

Three were intubated and three died.

In two young adults, their first symptoms were major strokes.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was first reported by the CDC in May.

