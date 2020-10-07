Bowling Green named Top 100 Places to Live

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Livability selected Bowling Green as one of the Top 100 Places to Live in the United States. This award is given to communities that offer a high quality of life at an attractive cost of living for both individuals and families.

“We are honored to be recognized by Livability as one of the Top 100 Places to Live in the United States. It is a testament to the focus we place on enhancing the quality of life that benefits all our residents, in addition to the focus we place on strengthening Bowling Green’s business community,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch.

“Bowling Green is incredibly diverse and welcoming. With over 85 languages spoken here, Bowling Green is home to international companies, their employees, international students, and families who have chosen to make our community home. This diversity creates a vibrant environment that is attractive to the younger generation. People who are focused on their health by living an active lifestyle also benefit from living in Bowling Green since we have made creating a more walkable community a top priority,” said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

In addition to diversity and walkability, Bowling Green has much to offer its residents. Livability recognized those assets including: a great school system, a cost of living that is well below the national average at only 87.8%, Reasonable housing costs with a median home price at just $180,900, and a strong arts and entertainment industry. With international festivals, art galleries, theatre troupes, and an orchestra, Bowling Green offers cultural activities for all ages. Western Kentucky University is also located in the heart of Bowling Green, showing how much the city values its education and youth. When it comes to the automotive sector, Bowling Green stands out by hosting more than a dozen national automotive events each year, including the Tri-Five Nationals and LS Fest. Bowling Green also values sports and is home to the BG Hot Rods, the 2018 MiLB Midwest League Champions.

“Bowling Green and Warren County are attractive to families and companies looking to invest in their future. Our low cost of living makes it possible to live the American Dream: owning a home and investing in education and entrepreneurial ideas. Bowling Green’s strategic location, supply chain access, strong workforce, and available product makes it convenient for companies to thrive in Bowling Green. We are pleased to be recognized by Livability and for the opportunity to bring awareness to our entire community,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Michael Buchanon.

Bowling Green, Kentucky is an extraordinary place to live for people of all ages because of the opportunities in education, careers, and business growth. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce actively supports both quality of life and economic initiatives aimed at continuing the advancement of Bowling Green for the betterment of the entire community which has led to Bowling Green being ranked, by Site Selection Magazine, as one of the top Tier-2 Metropolitan Areas in the United States for seven consecutive years.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.