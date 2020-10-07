Advertisement

Above average temperatures expected through the end of the work week

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a beautiful and mild day on Tuesday. Can we get even warmer today? It is definitely possible!

Today and Tonight

After some patchy fog this morning, we’re expecting another sunny day ahead. Some southwest winds will bring a little warmth to the region and highs could approach the 80-degree mark in some areas today. Our official forecast high is 79.

Tonight, clear skies take us back down into the low 50s and some more patchy fog is possible late.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies continue on Thursday as highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s. Right now, it looks like clouds will start to increase a little Thursday night and lows will drop into the low to mid-50s.

We’ll stay dry to wrap up the work week on Friday, but I do believe cloudy skies will take over, especially later in the day, ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Delta that will affect us this weekend. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 70s, thanks to a surge of warm air being pushed in ahead of the system from the south.

Here’s where the forecast gets tricky. Models are split on when those remnants actually arrive in the mountains. The official National Hurricane Center forecast doesn’t bring them close until Sunday evening, but this system will still be so massive, we will likely see scattered rain bands before the bulk of it gets to us.

Right now, I’m forecasting cloudy skies and scattered showers on Saturday. The clouds will knock highs back down into the low 70s. Sunday looks to be the soggiest day at this point and highs may not make it out of the upper 60s in spots.

This is still a very fluid forecast, pun intended, so we’ll just have to see how it plays out. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter 5:30pm Forecast 10/6/20

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Mostly sunny skies continue through the work week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
High pressure remains in control in the mountains and that means we’ll continue to see sunny skies through the bulk of the work week.

Forecast

Milder air on the way, remnants of Delta look likely this weekend

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a beautiful, but cooler, day on Monday, our temperatures will start an upward trend for a few days.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - October 4th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 5, 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:30 p.m. forecast - October 5, 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Warmer temperatures on the horizon

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
We’ve seen abundant sunshine already on this Monday afternoon, with even more to come as we go through the work week.

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - October 6, 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Lingering clouds early today, fair and warmer forecast this week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
It will likely be a bit of a dreary start to Monday for folks across the region, but it won’t last long.