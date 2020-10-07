Above average temperatures expected through the end of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a beautiful and mild day on Tuesday. Can we get even warmer today? It is definitely possible!

Today and Tonight

After some patchy fog this morning, we’re expecting another sunny day ahead. Some southwest winds will bring a little warmth to the region and highs could approach the 80-degree mark in some areas today. Our official forecast high is 79.

Tonight, clear skies take us back down into the low 50s and some more patchy fog is possible late.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies continue on Thursday as highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s. Right now, it looks like clouds will start to increase a little Thursday night and lows will drop into the low to mid-50s.

We’ll stay dry to wrap up the work week on Friday, but I do believe cloudy skies will take over, especially later in the day, ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Delta that will affect us this weekend. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 70s, thanks to a surge of warm air being pushed in ahead of the system from the south.

Here’s where the forecast gets tricky. Models are split on when those remnants actually arrive in the mountains. The official National Hurricane Center forecast doesn’t bring them close until Sunday evening, but this system will still be so massive, we will likely see scattered rain bands before the bulk of it gets to us.

Right now, I’m forecasting cloudy skies and scattered showers on Saturday. The clouds will knock highs back down into the low 70s. Sunday looks to be the soggiest day at this point and highs may not make it out of the upper 60s in spots.

This is still a very fluid forecast, pun intended, so we’ll just have to see how it plays out. Stay tuned.

