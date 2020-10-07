2nd nurse from W.Va. dies from coronavirus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says another nurse from the mountain state has died from COVID-19 complications.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

Gov. Justice says the nurse was with Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington.

This is the second nurse from West Virginia to die from the coronavirus.

The WV DHHR Secretary, Bill Crouch, says the nurse worked at the hospital for ten years and was a mother.

This is a developing story.

