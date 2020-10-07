Advertisement

2nd nurse from W.Va. dies from coronavirus

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says another nurse from the mountain state has died from COVID-19 complications.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

Gov. Justice says the nurse was with Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington.

This is the second nurse from West Virginia to die from the coronavirus.

The WV DHHR Secretary, Bill Crouch, says the nurse worked at the hospital for ten years and was a mother.

This is a developing story.

