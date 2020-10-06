Advertisement

WVLT anchor helps pull off surprise proposal at Dollywood

There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger.
By Kyle Grainger
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger. He was in on the surprise proposal and caught the whole thing on camera as the groom tried to recapture the moment the couple met.

Ashley Adams thought Kyle Grainger was at the park for an interview about one of the charities Dollywood supports. Waiting behind the curtain at DP’s Celebrity Theater was the man she’s been dating.

During Grainger’s “interview” music began to play, the curtain opened, and out came Brandon Boone. Ashley, shocked, tried to understand what was happening.

“I was talking to you and the music started, I was like ‘this is interrupting our interview. Do they not know that we’re supposed to be here?’ It didn’t even click that it was our song. Then I think you said turn around,” said Adams.

Brandon and Ashley met during a media event at Dollywood 13 years ago. At the time Brandon worked for a radio station, Ashley was his assigned guide on the park.

“October 5th, 13 years ago to this day, right out there, got in the car and left and said I’m going to marry that girl,” Said Boone.

Ashley said she was surprised that Brandon could keep it secret.

“I am shocked because he doesn’t do secrets well. But I am shocked he pulled this off. It is the shock of my life,” said Adams.

The couple is looking forward to possibly a spring wedding.

