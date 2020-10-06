Veteran at Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center celebrates 104th birthday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A veteran at the Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center celebrated his 104th birthday on Friday.

Oakley Hacker, who is now four years above the century mark, remains in good health and high spirits despite the pandemic limiting his means of celebration to a socially-distanced outside visit with his family.

Hacker’s advice for those looking for the longevity that he’s sustained is simple.

“Make a wish. I wish all the veterans could do that, but they can’t, some of them’s in bad shape," Hacker said. "Me? I guess I’m a lucky one, nothing ever hurts me, no time, no how. I feel just (as) good as you do.”

