Unemployed Kentuckians claim state sent additional $400 to wrong people

MGN Online money
MGN Online money(KGNS)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of unemployed Kentuckians qualified to receive an additional $400 of lost wages assistance payments, funded by a FEMA grant, but dozens have told WAVE 3 News they haven’t received a dime.

Jefferson County resident Tammy Linville is one of hundreds awaiting LWA payments. She was furloughed in March and permanently laid off Oct. 1. She said she hasn’t received any unemployment money, including the additional LWA money, in more than a month, and she is running out of ways to stay afloat financially.

“I maxed out all my credit cards, I’ve borrowed money,” Linville said. “I’m about ready to lose everything. Thousands of people got kicked off that $400 that are losing their houses, that can’t afford to pay their bills, feed their kids. They’re going through their life’s savings because we’re waiting around for money that’s never showing up.”

It’s possible the payments may never show up because some say the state sent some of the funds to the wrong people who did not qualify to receive it.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said recently that 114,026 people received the first round of $400. Then, 108,759 people received the second payment, 108,446 people received the third payment, and 108,028 people received the fourth payment.

“The reason those numbers are different is because not everyone was unemployed for each of those weeks,” Beshear said.

However, some told WAVE 3 News they received the first payment but never received the rest.

“If the post office was sending wrong mail out everywhere, it wouldn’t be acceptable,” said Ariel Ragland, who has not received any of the six $400 payments. “If the courthouse was sending out wrong charges to people, it wouldn’t be acceptable, so why is this acceptable?”

Ragland and dozens of others told WAVE 3 News their experience with the unemployment office has been a disaster. Some said when they call, it’s rare that someone answers the phone. Ragland said if office employees do answer, they are unprofessional or not helpful or they even hang up. Even though Ragland said she qualifies for the LWA payments, she said she is losing hope of ever receiving the money she is owed.

“Who knows how long it’ll even take them to get it back?” Ragland asked. “Are they just going to wait until everyone is homeless? We can all just pitch a tent downtown. It’s not OK.”

WAVE 3 News reached out to the unemployment office for a statement but has not heard back.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

