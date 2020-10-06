Advertisement

Study: Marijuana use before surgery increases pain

A new study says using marijuana before going to the hospital before surgery can make your pain during recovery worse.
In this Jan. 11, 2010 photo, a worker shows a marijuana bud for sale at the Lotus Medical dispensary in Denver.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
“There is some evidence that cannabis may be beneficial for chronic and nerve pain. However, early research suggests that this is not the case for acute pain such as for surgery of a broken leg,” said lead author Dr. Ian Holmen, an anesthesiology resident at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, in a statement.

CNN reported that, besides the increase in pain, people who used marijuana before the surgery needed more anesthesia during surgery, which can be a risk for some.

“This study shows that it is important for patients to tell their physician anesthesiologist if they have used cannabis products prior to surgery to ensure they receive the best anesthesia and pain control possible, including the use of non-opioid alternatives,” Holmen said. The research was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists on Monday.

The study compared patients who were having surgery for a broken leg who said they used marijuana beforehand to patients who said they had not. CNN reported the type of pot and method of use was not known, nor the frequency of the usage.

Researchers said those who reported using weed received 58 percent more opioids per day while in the hospital, reported greater levels of pain and required an additional 12.4 milliliters of anesthesia during surgery than those who did not use it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

