Single mom of three says she’s not getting answers from Ky. unemployment office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 8,000 qualified Kentuckians who missed out on the weekly $400 unemployment stimulus payment last week should see that money in their accounts Monday. The payment replaces the $600 supplements that expired in July.

Although thousands of unemployed Kentuckians will receive the new weekly bonus, there are still people waiting and needing financial help from the state more than six months in to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those people is Riquitta Johnson, a single mother of three. She told WAVE 3 News she is one of the thousands in Kentucky waiting to hear back from the unemployment office. Johnson said at one point she was receiving unemployment assistance, but then it stopped. Now she said it’s nearly impossible to get in touch with anyone who can help.

“I’ve sent in numerous emails,” Johnson explained. “I have like, over 20 emails I’ve sent in. Nobody calls you back. When you do get a hold of someone, they’re really rude, like you’re frustrating them.”

Johnson doesn’t enjoy being without work, and if she could clock into a job right now, she would.

“It’s really hard when you’re driving down the street with your kids, and you see somebody or a man and a woman walking down the street, and you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Man, I pray to God that this doesn’t last for a long time, cause that’s where we’re going to be at,’” Johnson added.

In Governor Andy Beshear’s last unemployment update, he said Ernst and Young, a private contractor helping with unemployment claims, have made decisions on almost 1,000 claims. The claims were largely filed in May.

A spokesperson with The Kentucky Labor Cabinet Monday said those with questions can head to this website to find unemployment eligibility information and instructional videos.

