Secretary of State discusses upcoming election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2020 general election is just around the corner and this year there are several ways for Kentuckians to vote, whether that be an absentee ballot, early in-person voting, or voting on November 3, election day.

“In June we had a primary with 29% turnout. That is really high for a primary in Kentucky. We will have, I think, two and a half times that vote in November. My projection is a 72% turnout in November. Our system really isn’t designed for that level of turnout, when you can’t open a lot of your polling places. But you also can’t put all your eggs in the absentee ballot basket because there is a certain load the county clerks have for all the ballots they can process," said Michael Adams, Secretary of State.

Of the 120 counties in Kentucky, almost all of them have had their election plans approved. Adams hopes to have that finalized by Wednesday.

“The governor has approved 118 of 120. He’s still got Fayette and Jefferson on his desk. I’ve approved 116 of 120. I’ve still got those two plus counties, two others on my desk. I plan to have all of these done in the next 36 hours. I think the governor will too. I’d like to have a finality by the end of the day tomorrow. I think we’re about there,” added Adams.

If you need to vote absentee you can register online. The deadline to register to vote absentee is October 9.

Adams took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that 588,600 Kentucky voters have requested an absentee ballot at http://govoteky.com; 481,095 absentee ballots have been sent out by county clerks; 80,524 absentee ballots have been received back from voters.

Voters who have received their absentee ballots are encouraged to mail them back, or drop them in a drop-box before election day.

“Let’s say you can mail it back on November 3--but we encourage you to not do that. That is because if the post office just doesn’t postmark it, and it comes in two, three days later, we can’t count it. If it gets delayed past November 6, three days after election day, then we can’t count it. So by law the last day you can send that back is the third, but if you can send it back the second or better yet, even in October, that would be preferable. Again, this is for you. This is so that we can ensure your ballot gets counted. Don’t leave this to third parties. Better yet, bring it to the dropbox. That way you know it’s been received by the county clerk,” added Adams.

There will also be three weeks of early in-person voting that will work just like election day.

“So we have seen a significant expansion of in-person voting for November 3, but here is even better news: you do not have to wait until November 3. I am not going to wait, I don’t know why anyone would. If you know who you are going to vote for before November 3 then go ahead and vote. We are going to have three weeks of in-person early voting, no excuses required no appointment is required. It is just like election day except the lines are shorter. So starting next Tuesday the 13 of October, every single county is going to have at least one place to go vote early in-person. Some actually have several locations, it just depends on your county, but you can go vote as you would on November 3,” added Adams.

Some important deadlines for you to remember for this upcoming election:

October 9 is the last day to register for an absentee ballot

The first day of early in-person voting is October 13

Election day is November 3

