Police: Whitley county man accused of assaulting someone with a bat

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, October 2, a 67-year-old man Arvilee Croley was charged with first-degree assault.

Police say Croley used a bat to strike James Lawson repeatedly.

Lawson had several bruises on both his face and head, and a large amount of blood was found.

James Lawson was then taken to the hospital.

When police arrived at the scene Croley was no longer there. Croley was located in his black SUV at 6:20 p.m. Friday on Keswick road.

After Croley was taken into custody he was transported to the Whitley County Detention Center.

